AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta will hold two virtual commencement ceremonies to celebrate the Classes of 2020 and 2021. Last year, due to the pandemic, the Class of 2020 Commencement was postponed. This year CDC and state pandemic protocols continue to restrict large gatherings resulting in the virtual events.

Nearly 600 graduates in the Class of 2020 will be honored through a Commencement program that will premiere over YouTube at 10 a.m. on May 8. The Class of 2021, with over 500 graduates, will have its own Commencement program aired over YouTube at 2 p.m. on May 8. The links to view both virtual ceremonies will be available at uma.edu/commencement.

These virtual ceremonies will incorporate as many of UMA’s traditions as possible, including a Commencement address and student speakers, as well as the presentation of awards and honorary degrees and, most importantly, the confirmation of degrees to UMA’s graduates.





After the initial broadcasts, the 2020 and 2021 Commencements will be posted on the UMA website. This will allow graduates to plan “viewing” events with family and friends at a date and time convenient to them.



Following are a few highlights of the speakers and honorees for each Commencement Ceremony:



2020 and 2021 Commencement Address – U.S. Senator Angus King



2020 Honorary Degree Recipient – SSG (Ret.) Travis Mills, Travis Mills Foundation

2021 Honorary Degree Recipient – Captain Christopher Cassidy, NASA Astronaut



2020 Student Speaker – Courtney Allen of Augusta, Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

2021 Student Speaker – Melissa Meserve of Limington, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies

2021 Student Speaker – Dylan Morin of Howland, Bachelor of Arts in English



2020 Dexter Distinguished Student Award – Courtney Allen

2021 Dexter Distinguished Student Award – Samantha Brown of St. Albans, Bachelor of Arts in Biology



2020 Distinguished Alumni Award – Debra McIntyre ’11

2021 Distinguished Alumni Award – Emily Christiansen ’20



2021 Distinguished Achievement Award – MF Chip Gavin, Chief Facilities Management and General Services Officer for the University of Maine System.

Additional information with links to view the 2020 and 2021 virtual commencements is available at uma.edu/commencement.