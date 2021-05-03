Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. For 30 years, the Land for Maine’s Future (LMF) program has helped conserve our natural resources, secure public access to beloved places, and protect more than 600,000 acres spanning all 16 counties. Join us as State Sen. Cathy Breen; Betsy Cook, Maine state director of the Trust for Public Land; Jenny Kordick, executive director of Maine Outdoor Brands; Ellen Griswold, policy and research director, Maine Farmland Trust; and Ben Martens, executive director of the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association discuss LMF’s outstanding record of success and why Maine must secure much-needed funding for the program.

When: Friday, May 7th, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online / This is a free event, but you must register to join / Click here to register.