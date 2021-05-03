BANGOR — For the sixth time in the past seven years, Bangor Savings Bank received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction in the New England region for the J.D. Power 2021 U.S Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. This is the fourth consecutive year Maine’s largest bank has been rated best in the region for customer satisfaction by customers for J.D. Power’s annual study.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by our customers as delivering the highest level of satisfaction in New England, especially during a year of extraordinary hardships,” said Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and focus our entire team has on our customers’ experiences, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

With an index score of 861, the Bank scored 53 points higher than the regional average. In addition to the top overall ranking, the Bank achieved the highest score in the following categories: Product and Fees; Convenience; Communication and Advice; and now the Most Trusted Retail Bank in New England.





“It is important to us to really get to know our customers, create genuine connections, and develop long-lasting, personal relationships,” Montgomery-Rice continued. “Because we have worked to build a bank that is innovative, creative, and most importantly, focused on people and relationships, our customers can depend on us to keep delivering on the promise we’ve been making for more than 169 years – that they truly matter more.”

Now in its 16th year, the J.D. Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study is the longest-running and most in-depth survey of the domestic retail banking industry, with customers evaluating various aspects of their banking experience. The study is based on responses from 94,784 retail banking customers of the largest banks in the United States. The survey was fielded from April 2020 through February 2021.

The J.D. Power study asks banking customers for objective feedback on various aspects of their banking experience, and measures satisfaction in six factors (listed in alphabetical order): account opening; communication and advice; channel activities; convenience; problem resolution; and products and fees. Channel activities include seven subfactors (listed in alphabetical order): ATM; assisted online; branch; call center; IVR; mobile; and website.

Bangor Savings Bank received the highest score in the New England region of the J.D. Power 2015-16, 2018-21 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customers’ satisfaction with their primary bank.

For key findings and trends from the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, and a list of the top-ranked banks in 15 geographic regions, visit jdpower.com/awards.

Bangor Savings Bank, with more than $6 billion in assets, offers retail banking to consumers as well as comprehensive commercial, corporate, payroll administration, merchant services, and small business banking services to businesses. The Bank, founded in 1852, is in its 169th year with more than 60 branches in Maine and New Hampshire and business offices in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation was created in 1997. Together the Bank and its Foundation invested more than $3.4 million into the community in the form of sponsorships, grants, and partnership initiatives last year. Bangor Savings Bank is an equal opportunity employer and can be found on the web at www.bangor.com. Member FDIC.