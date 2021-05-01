This story will be updated.

Another five Mainers have died as health officials on Saturday reported 403 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,677. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 4,688 on Friday.

Five more Mainers succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 789.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 61,616, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 61,213 on Friday.

Of those, 45,868 have been confirmed positive, while 15,748 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 3.01 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 460.37.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,854 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 13.85 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (7,208), Aroostook (1,681), Cumberland (16,167), Franklin (1,225), Hancock (1,229), Kennebec (5,700), Knox (996), Lincoln (876), Oxford (3,257), Penobscot (5,408), Piscataquis (448), Sagadahoc (1,287), Somerset (1,897), Waldo (847), Washington (832) and York (12,556) counties. Information about where two additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 32,346,443 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 576,234 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.