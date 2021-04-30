Construction on a 13-mile stretch of I-95 will start in May, the Maine Department of Transportation announced.

The road work will affect the stretch of highway between Palmyra and Carmel, and will include paving, bridge and guardrail work on both the northbound and southbound sides of the interstate.

The construction is anticipated to start on May 3, and will continue until the end of June.

Drivers should expect single-lane traffic between exit 157 and exit 170. Detour routes will be posted for vehicles that cannot travel safely through single-lane traffic.

After June 25, some lanes may be closed overnight until the work is completed.