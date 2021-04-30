This story will be updated.

Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Friday reported 268 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,688. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 4,992 on Thursday.





A man and woman in their 80s and 70s from Androscoggin County have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 784.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 61,213, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 60,945 on Thursday.

Of those, 45,610 have been confirmed positive, while 15,603 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 2 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 457.36.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 291.6, down from 306 a day ago, down from 394.9 a week ago and up from 213.4 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,847 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 13.80 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (7,148), Aroostook (1,669), Cumberland (16,117), Franklin (1,218), Hancock (1,228), Kennebec (5,638), Knox (977), Lincoln (863), Oxford (3,224), Penobscot (5,385), Piscataquis (445), Sagadahoc (1,274), Somerset (1,868), Waldo (833), Washington (831) and York (12,494) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 6,037 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 632,707 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 512,381 have received a final dose.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 32,289,797 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 575,197 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.