SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Island Readers & Writers will host a virtual presentation on the children’s books of Dahlov Ipcar with Carl Little, author of “The Art of Dahlov Ipcar,” on Wednesday, May 12, from 4-5 p.m. He will present “Dahlov Ipcar: Portrait of an Animated Artist,” on the Maine artist’s life and creative pursuits, with a special focus on her children’s books. From her solo show at the Museum of Modern Art at age 21 to her coveted paintings and award-winning books, Ipcar was a Maine and American cultural treasure.

Little is the author of more than 30 art books, including “The Watercolors of John Singer Sargent” and “Edward Hopper’s New England.” His book “Eric Hopkins: Above and Beyond” won the first John Cole Prize from the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance in 2012. He edited his brother David Little’s “Art of Katahdin” and co-authored with him “Art of Acadia” and “Paintings of Portland.”

Little writes for Art New England, Working Waterfront, Hyperallergic, Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors and Ornament. He has helped produce several Maine Masters films, including the award-winning “Imber’s Left Hand.” He lectures widely, with talks presented at the Farnsworth Art Museum, Wadsworth Atheneum, and the Northeast Harbor Library.





In 2000 Little received the Acadia Arts Achievement Award for contributions to the arts on Mount Desert Island. In 2008, the Maine Crafts Association awarded him its first individual award for contributions to the field of craft in Maine.

IRW is a nonprofit organizations that brings children’s books authors and illustrators to schools and communities on Mount Desert Island, Washington County and coastal and outer islands.



Pre-registration for this event required. For more information and to register, visit www.islandreadersandwriters.org.