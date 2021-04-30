OTELCO, a telecommunications provider serving areas of Maine, Alabama, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont and West Virginia, is bringing improved broadband connectivity with its Lightwave Fiber Internet to Gorham and Windham and upgrading its existing network in Gray and New Gloucester.

Gorham & Windham

This major fiber broadband initiative includes the construction of 37 miles of Fiber-to-the-Premise network in portions of Gorham, resulting in the availability of symmetrical Gigabit Internet to approximately 2,500 Gorham locations. The construction of 30 miles of FTTP network in portions of Windham will make symmetrical Gigabit Internet available to approximately 2,200 locations in Windham. The anticipated completion date for construction in both of these communities is fall of 2021, at which time OTELCO will begin scheduling installations.

“Now more than ever, we know how important broadband infrastructure is to every aspect of our community. We are pleased that OTELCO is making this investment in Windham as we look to expand access to reliable highspeed broadband throughout town,” said Windham Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Thomas Bartell.





“The OTELCO family of companies have a long-standing tradition of delivering state of the art communication technologies to our subscribers in the states we serve; today that technology is futureproof fiber, and we couldn’t be more excited about bringing the technology to Gorham and Windham,” commented OTELCO CEO Richard Clark.

OTELCO has an interactive map to help Gorham and Windham residents see if their location is part of the build. Visit http://www.otelco.com/builds to learn more and register to be among the first to get connected when the network is complete. All Gorham and Windham residents are encouraged to register even if they are not part of the initial project area. Coverage may be expanded if there is an overwhelming response.

Gray & New Gloucester

The network upgrade in Gray and New Gloucester includes the construction of approximately 150 miles of Fiber-to-the-Premise network in portions of both towns, resulting in the availability of symmetrical Gigabit Internet to approximately 4,100 additional locations. The anticipated completion date for the construction is mid to late summer of 2021, at which time OTELCO will begin scheduling installations.

“OTELCO has evolved from the original Pine Tree Telephone and has been serving the Gray and New Gloucester communities for more than a century. Upgrading our existing copper network to fiber will allow us to continue our tradition of delivering best-in-class service to these communities,” commented Clark.

“Expanded broadband is critical to the future of our town. OTELCO has been a great community partner for many years, we look forward to their investment in futureproof fiber Internet,” said Gray Town Council Chair Sandy Carder. New Gloucester Select Board Chair Karen Gilles commented, “New Gloucester has a very vibrant community of creative artists and cottage businesses. Fiber connectivity will allow them to expand their digital presence and grow their businesses and the local economy in countless ways.”

OTELCO has a dedicated webpage, http://www.otelco.com/gng, to provide project information, updates, and an interactive map to help Gray and New Gloucester residents see if their location is part of the build. OTELCO staff will be presenting the project overview at New Gloucester’s Select Board and Gray’s Council meetings on May 17th and 18th respectively.



Otelco Inc. provides wireline telecommunications services in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Vermont, and West Virginia passing more than 67,000 locations. The Company’s services include local and long-distance telephone, digital high-speed data lines, transport services, network access, cable television and other related services. It also provides competitive retail and wholesale communications services and technology consulting, and managed services. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.otelco.com.