PRESQUE ISLE — MMG Insurance has given $25,000 to help fund new cardiac telemonitoring technology at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital. This marks the largest donation to date to the cardiac telemonitoring campaign, which aims to raise $240,000.

“We are pleased to support Northern Light AR Gould’s telemonitoring technology campaign. The upgrades and expansion of this resource will allow AR Gould to provide essential lifesaving technology and peace of mind for residents of Aroostook County well into the future,” said Matt McHatten, executive vice president and COO of MMG Insurance.

The hospital is raising funds to upgrade and expand its current cardiac telemonitoring capabilities, which are utilized by many patients. From newborns failing to thrive to those suffering from congestive heart failure or COVID, patients of all ages need to be monitored.





“Telemonitoring allows access to data in real time, which in and of itself provides much needed information to respond to the dynamic nature of our patients’ care,” said Seleipiri Akobo, MD, who cares for inpatients at the hospital. “It is a life changer in efficient patient care.”

“This generous gift by MMG Insurance to support needed upgrades and expansion in our telemonitoring equipment is greatly appreciated. This is not just an investment in the hospital, but yet another show of commitment on behalf of MMG to the health and wellbeing of our community,” said Greg LaFrancois, president of Northern Light AR Gould Hospital.

For more information on the cardiac telemonitoring campaign, please visit northernlighthealth.org/cardiacmonitoring.