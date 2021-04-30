AUGUSTA — Seven students chosen as the 2021 Students of the Year at Maine’s community colleges were honored Wednesday, April 28 in an online presentation.

“These are all amazing students,” MCCS President David Daigler said. “In this challenging year, they have more than persevered. They have risen above the challenges they faced and excelled not only in pursuing their studies with focus and excellence, but in helping their fellow students and communities.”

A recording of the presentation will be available on the MCCS YouTube channel.





The students were selected by faculty and staff at their college for their academic success and their campus and community involvement. In addition to being named Student of the Year, each student received a John and Jana Lapoint Leadership Award in the amount of $1,000. The Lapoints both served as trustees of the Maine Community College System. After John’s death in 1995, Jana Lapoint helped establish the fund for the annual awards.

“Our students are well educated and have demonstrated in many ways their commitment to their college, their communities and their families,” Lapoint said.

The 2021 Students of the Year are:

Andrea Atkinson, Southern Maine Community College

Jennifer Mae Hodgins, Eastern Maine Community College

Adrian Hoyt, Kennebec Valley Community College

Darci Marie Lentz, York County Community College

Caleb Michael McManus, Northern Maine Community College

Sarah Pierce, Central Maine Community College

Jessica Stevens, Washington County Community College.