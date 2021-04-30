ORONO — Maine AgrAbility has designed fuel identification stickers for use on farm tractors to help prevent potential mechanical issues and production downtime if the wrong fuel is mistakenly used.

Request free fuel identification stickers and view all available safety stickers on the Maine AgrAbility website. For more information about the program, call 207-944-1533 or email maine.agrability@maine.edu.

Maine AgrAbility, a nonprofit collaboration of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Alpha One, assists farmers, fishermen and forest workers to overcome disabilities, injuries or other barriers so they can continue to work safely and productively in agriculture. This material is supported by a grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) under sponsored project number 2018-41590-28715.