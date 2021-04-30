MACHIAS — Unused or expired prescription medications can be risky to keep around. By disposing of them safely, we help to protect our homes, our families, our community and our environment.

On Saturday, April 24, National Drug Take-Back Day, law enforcement agencies across Maine and throughout the country hosted free take-back events, a safe and convenient way for community members to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications. Machias Police Department partnered with Healthy Acadia staff, AmeriCorps/Maine RecoveryCorps members and youth with the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project (ME-RAP) to host an event at Machias Police Station.

The partners collected 21 pounds of unused and expired prescriptions for safe disposal. Machias Police Department distributed department-branded items, including frisbees, pencils, bracelets and calendars. Healthy Acadia and Maine RecoveryCorps members distributed harm reduction materials, including Naloxone, information about substance use prevention, recovery coaching and other resources supporting recovery in our community.





Healthy Acadia extends many thanks to the Machias Police Department Machias Police Chief Todd Hand, AmeriCorps members serving with Maine RecoveryCorps, and youth volunteers with the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project for partnering on this event to help keep our community safe. National Drug Take Back takes place each spring and fall, and the partners intend to collaborate again in the fall for the Next National Drug Take Back Day event.

If you missed the take-back event in your community, visit https://www.healthyacadia.org/spr-srxdsd for more safe drug disposal options, including prescription drug drop box locations in your community. Please note that syringes, sharps and lithium batteries cannot be accepted at drop boxes or community take-back events, please check with your municipality or health provider for disposal options.

For information about recovery resources, including recovery coaching, harm reduction tools, and accessing medication-assisted treatment, visit https://www.healthyacadia.org/need-help.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit HealthyAcadia.org.