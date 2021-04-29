Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in high 60s to low 50s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies in the north and cloudy skies to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

A woman in her 80s from Piscataquis County has died and 261 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 778. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

More Maine women than men are getting vaccinated against coronavirus, accounting for 56 percent of first-dose vaccinations.





Hodgdon coach Seth Door (second from left) speaks to his team during a mound visit Monday in a game against Southern Aroostook. The Hawks rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 7-6 victory. Credit: Joseph Cyr / Houlton Pioneer Times

Face coverings no longer are required for outdoor practices and competitions, though masks are recommended when 6 feet of physical distancing is difficult to maintain. Masks still are required when individuals are in settings such as locker rooms, rest rooms or buses.

Meg Perry Center board member Will Hessian loads materials into a moving van on Market Street in Portland in this Aug. 22, 2014, file photo. Credit: BDN file

The balance of people moving into and out of the state has not significantly changed slow population growth here.

The website Craigslist is seen on a laptop in 2018. Maine real estate professionals lament a rise in online rental scams on Craigslist and other classified sites, which prey on vulnerable people navigating Maine’s housing market. Credit: Seth Koenig / BDN

As Maine’s housing market has rocketed out of control. But the feverish pitch of the housing market has given rise to a dark secondary market — the online rental housing scam.

Stu Kallgren and Sue Dunham lift a tipping gravestone out of the ground at Mount Recluse Cemetery in Stockton Springs on Tuesday to reset and clean it. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Some stones were in pieces on the ground. Others were buried underground, and lots had been blackened by time.

Members of the Bangor School Committee are pictured during a Nov. 9 meeting at City Hall. Clockwise from left: Marwa Hassanien, Carin Sychterz, John Hiatt, Warren Caruso, Clare Mundell, Tim Surrette and Susan Sorg. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

James Tager will serve as superintendent of the Bangor School Department beginning on July 1, 2021. Tager has been an educator for decades, having led school districts in Florida and Vermont.

Ken Ralph is pictured when he was introduced as the University of Maine director of athletics in August 2018. Credit: Ronald Gillis / UMaine athletics

The once storied program has peaked at mediocrity since the last of its 18 NCAA Tournament appearances in the 2012 season.

Lobstermen attend a rally to protest Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ support for offshore wind projects Wednesday in Augusta. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Lobstering supporters turned out in droves on Wednesday morning to protest the Mills administration, with people selling T-shirts and water bottles and carrying signs depicting a lobster claw crushing a windmill.

Gov. Janet Mills shared her own experience with domestic violence during a press conference on Wednesday. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

“This administration is committed to preventing domestic violence,” she said. “To protecting survivors, to creating a criminal justice system that serves and respects all victims of crime.”

A fisher stands next to a tree in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Miles Jenkins

Fishers are fast, ferocious, climb trees and regularly prey on porcupines.

In other Maine news …

Man killed in Lewiston scooter crash has been identified

New rabies strain may be infecting Maine’s gray foxes

Orono woman charged with voting twice in November election

Man accused in Bangor nightclub stabbing told ex-girlfriend police would be looking for him, she says

Windsor day care closes after owner charged with assaulting 19-month-old

Bates lead campus safety officer fired after allegedly tackling student