Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in high 60s to low 50s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies in the north and cloudy skies to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
A woman in her 80s from Piscataquis County has died and 261 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 778. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
More Maine women than men are getting vaccinated against coronavirus, accounting for 56 percent of first-dose vaccinations.
Maine high school athletes no longer required to wear face masks outdoors
Face coverings no longer are required for outdoor practices and competitions, though masks are recommended when 6 feet of physical distancing is difficult to maintain. Masks still are required when individuals are in settings such as locker rooms, rest rooms or buses.
Maine’s hot pandemic housing market isn’t driving population gains
The balance of people moving into and out of the state has not significantly changed slow population growth here.
Online scam listings target Portland’s ‘desperate’ rental housing market
As Maine’s housing market has rocketed out of control. But the feverish pitch of the housing market has given rise to a dark secondary market — the online rental housing scam.
With a nod to the past, a Maine couple preserves gravestones and maintains historic cemeteries
Some stones were in pieces on the ground. Others were buried underground, and lots had been blackened by time.
New Bangor superintendent has spent decades as educator outside of Maine
James Tager will serve as superintendent of the Bangor School Department beginning on July 1, 2021. Tager has been an educator for decades, having led school districts in Florida and Vermont.
Future of UMaine men’s hockey program riding on choice of next head coach
The once storied program has peaked at mediocrity since the last of its 18 NCAA Tournament appearances in the 2012 season.
Fishermen’s protest previews offshore wind as potent political issue for Janet Mills
Lobstering supporters turned out in droves on Wednesday morning to protest the Mills administration, with people selling T-shirts and water bottles and carrying signs depicting a lobster claw crushing a windmill.
Janet Mills shares her experience with domestic abuse as state unveils comprehensive report
“This administration is committed to preventing domestic violence,” she said. “To protecting survivors, to creating a criminal justice system that serves and respects all victims of crime.”
Another fisher shows up in a cool trail camera photo
Fishers are fast, ferocious, climb trees and regularly prey on porcupines.
In other Maine news …
Man killed in Lewiston scooter crash has been identified
New rabies strain may be infecting Maine’s gray foxes
Orono woman charged with voting twice in November election
Man accused in Bangor nightclub stabbing told ex-girlfriend police would be looking for him, she says
Windsor day care closes after owner charged with assaulting 19-month-old
Bates lead campus safety officer fired after allegedly tackling student