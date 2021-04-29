SCARBOROUGH — After a year of financial challenges and struggles, Town & Country Federal Credit Union’s 2021 Money Conference is eyeing the future with a special focus on ‘Women and Money’ featuring renowned personal finance expert Jean Chatzky. Due to the ongoing conditions regarding large in-person workshops, this year’s Money Conference will again be virtual and take place on Tuesday, May 11, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and is open to anyone.

Chatzky is currently the CEO of HerMoney.com, appears frequently on most major media outlets, and served as the finance editor for NBC’s “Today Show” for 25 years and is the Financial Ambassador for AARP. She is one of the foremost personal financial experts in the country.

“Throughout the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended the finances of many people in a variety of ways. It has, no doubt, had a unique impact on women and their finances which is why we chose to specifically turn our attention to what some of those challenges and issues are. Town & Country has worked with thousands of members and assisted in helping consumers successfully navigate the financial challenges they have faced and continue to face. Our partnership with Jean has spanned a number of years and her insight and knowledge is something we are pleased to deliver to members and non-members, especially in these volatile financial times, at no charge. Financial Wellness is such an important part of what we do and the opportunity to present this type of learning event is in line with our philosophy of helping improve the financial lives of our members,” remarked David Libby, President and CEO of Town & Country FCU.





While this year’s Money Conference will offer valuable advice to all attendees, the 2021 conference will spotlight the unique challenges women face about personal finances. Chatzky explained, “When it comes to money, women are different. Not that women need different stocks and bonds – but in the way they approach everything from their goals to their responsibilities to their fears and yes, to their investments. Plus, over the past year, women have juggled many financial challenges because of the pandemic. For many women, the role of caretaker has taken on new meaning. Some women have stepped away from the workforce due to family responsibilities or layoffs, while other women have shifted to remote work and home schools at the same time. There’s a lot going on with women and finances right now.” She added, “Town & Country’s commitment and leadership on financial wellness were obvious to me when I started partnering with them nearly a decade ago. Together, I am proud that we are continuing to partner to make a difference in the personal financial lives of people.”

To register for the live Virtual Money Conference, visit http://www.tcfcu.com There is no charge to participate.