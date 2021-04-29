CAMDEN — Camden Opera House continues to welcome music lovers back inside with its SoundCheck series of small, safely distanced performances. On Friday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m., recording artist, composer, podcaster and author Gordon Thomas Ward will take the opera house stage.

Sales of advance-only tickets, $10 via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154, end 3:30 p.m. on show day. Seats for the hour-long concert will be assigned on a first come/first served basis.

Winter Harbor’s Gordon Thomas Ward tours as a solo performer with songs that dot the Folk Music, Euro Indie Music, DRT Global Adult Contemporary and 150 country airplay charts and more. His stylings have been influenced by the singer-songwriters of the late 1960s through the 1970s, yet Gordon’s songs occupy a space all their own, filled with honesty, emotion and, occasionally, personal politics.





A storyteller at heart, the Grammy-balloted artist plays a variety of instruments in his shows. He has written songs for documentary film, historical events and celebrations, as well as The United States World War One Centennial Commission.

This show is sponsored by the Camden Maine Stay Inn. Doors will open at 7 p.m., safety protocols (masks required) in place. The show also will be livestreamed on the COH Facebook page. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it all possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.