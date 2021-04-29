HARRINGTON — Principal MaryEllen Day is pleased to announce the honor parts for the Class of 2021 at Narraguagus Jr/Sr High School in Harrington. Valedictorian is Riley Grant, daughter of Russell and Sarah Grant of Addison. Salutatorian is Brantley Kane, son of Daniel and Melinda Kane of Addison.

Grant is a member of the National Honor Society, a participant in the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute and an EdGE GearUp mentor. She received the Golden Apple Award, the Phi Beta Kappa Award, the Maine Principals Association Principal’s Award, as well as numerous individual class awards. During her years at Narraguagus, Grant has been an integral part of the volleyball, basketball and softball teams, being named a PVC All-Academic All-Star in all of the sports and a DAC All-Star in volleyball for the past two years and selected for the All-State Class C Second Team as a junior. She plans to study pharmacy in the fall at Husson University.

Narraguagus Valedictorian Riley Grant

Kane is a member of the National Honor Society. He received the Golden Apple Award and numerous individual class awards. During his years at Narraguagus, Kane has been a valuable asset to the soccer, basketball and baseball teams. He was the DAC Player of the Year in soccer as well as a PVC All-Star. In basketball, he was a DAC All-Star and a McDonald’s All-Academic Player. In baseball, he was named a DAC All-Star. He plans to study marine engineering operations in the fall at Maine Maritime Academy.





Narraguagus Salutatorian Brantley Kane

The following students (listed alphabetically) have also attained honor parts:

Joshua Denbow, son of Jamie and Aaron Denbow of Harrington;

Graydon Holcomb, son of Jennifer Holcomb and Candace Strout of Columbia;

Brylee McGuire, daughter of Burton and Christy of Columbia Falls;

McKensi Mills, daughter of Chris and Crystal Perry of Beddington and Clark Mills of Cherryfield;

Daniel Nguyen, son of Christina Nguyen of Harrington;

Tania Paniagua Ortiz, daughter of Pedro and Adriana Paniagua of Milbridge;

Anna Strout, daughter of Scott Strout and Tara Skeate of Harrington and the late Lindsay Strout;

Brad Thompson, son of Justin and Darlene Thompson of Addison;

Alyssa Turner, daughter of Roger “Cappy” Chipman and Rachel Potter of Milbridge;

Paden Wade, daughter of Stephen and Jennifer Wade of Harrington.

Graduation exercises will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4 in the Charles F. Lawrence Gymnasium.