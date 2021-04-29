Blood donation centers locally and nationwide are experiencing a decline in blood collection, some seeing the lowest donor turnout in more than a year. The shortage of blood donations is worrisome, as both patients and blood centers depend on the kindness and generosity of donors to ensure that blood is available to those who need life-saving treatments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in the shortage, causing many blood drive events to be canceled across the country and limiting access to donors.

“In 2020, Northern Light Health hospitals transfused thousands of blood products to patients undergoing surgery, cancer treatment, managing chronic illness, and traumatic injuries. There is an increased need for blood products, yet donations are declining,” explains Brandy Dow, associate vice president, Northern Light Laboratory. “We need help from donors in our communities to ensure that we have blood available for those who need it when diagnoses and emergency situations arise.”

While a COVID-19 vaccine isn’t required to donate blood, those who have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine can donate immediately if they feel well. Each donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives. Please schedule a potentially life-saving donation today through a site such as redcrossblood.org.