TENNIS

At Caribou

Caribou boys (1-0) 3, Presque Isle (1-2) 2

Singles: Sawyer Deprey (C) def. Landon Thompson 8-2, Ben Flannery (PI) def. Devon Ouellette 8-6, Abe Bouchard (C) def. Ethan Carlisle 8-1; Doubles: Brevin Barnes-Cody Martin (C) def. Ben Duprey-Jack Hallett 9-7, Garrett Letourneau-Jack Buck (PI) def. Ari Plante-Evan Rossignol 9-8 (5)

Caribou girls (1-0) 3, Presque Isle (0-3) 2

Singles: Madison Hedrich (PI) def. Sage Dubay 8-2, Livia Bouchard (C) def. Libby Kinney 8-0, Ashlyn Bouchard (C) def. Julia Blake 8-0; Doubles: Mia Theriault-Naomi Cote (C) def. Isabella Keegan-Emma Deeves 8-3, Rossalyn Buck-Ellie Clark (PI) by forfeit

At Orono

Orono boys (3-0) 5, Penobscot Valley (0-3) 0

Singles: Noah Kreutz def. Colin Dunn 8-1, Tommy Owen def. Colin Harding 8-2, Colby Pawson def. Ryan Thompson 8-0; Doubles: Adam Henderson-Chris Cost-Kirkpatrick def. Larry Boober-Joel Lyons 8-0, Harry Burns-Garrison Zhu def. Connor Ryan-Clayton Jones 8-0





Orono girls (3-0) 5, Penobscot Valley (0-3) 0

Singles: Clarice Bell def. Rebecca Carson 8-0, Celia Buetens def. Julia Durost 8-0, Brynn Kenney def. Emilee Ireland 8-2; Doubles: Josie Veilleux-Grace Langley def. Whitney St. Pierre-Kalli Hartford 8-1, Molly Booth-Brielle Biehn def. Harlee Glidden-Kinza Dudley 8-6

Katahdin 6, Hodgdon 5

At Hodgdon

Katahdin top hitters: Jeffery Martin single, 2 doubles, 3 runs scored; winning pitcher: Josh Martin; Hodgdon top hitter: Oisin Gardiner single, 2 runs scores

Stearns 19, Schenck 8

At Millinocket

Stearns (3-0) top hitters: Aidan Sanders, home run, single, 5 RBIs; Riley Moores, 2 singles; Mike Clark double; winning pitcher: Jack Morris 9 strikeouts; Schenck (1-3) top hitters: Frankie Dow double, single; Isaac Adams double

