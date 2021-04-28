Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to high 50s from north to south, with a sunshine in the north and clouds and a chance for rain to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another five Mainers died and 229 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 777. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
A mass vaccine clinic at the Portland Expo will offer walk-in vaccinations starting today. The number of vaccine doses available for walk-ins will vary based on the weekly shipments to the clinic run by Northern Light Mercy Hospital, according to Ed Gilman, a spokesperson.
Maine will begin offering optional universal COVID-19 testing at all K-12 schools in May through a new partnership that relies on “pooled” viral tests to check many samples at once.
The University of Maine will host a vaccine clinic this afternoon as part of an effort to vaccinate college students before the end of the semester.
Starting Saturday, people from all other states can travel to Maine without quarantining
People from every other state will be able to travel to Maine without needing to quarantine or having a negative coronavirus test when the state relaxes its travel guidelines this Saturday, public health officials said Tuesday.
ALSO: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance Tuesday saying anyone, whether vaccinated or not, should be able to walk, bike or run alone or with household members and not wear masks. In response, Gov. Janet Mills has lifted Maine’s outdoor mask requirement.
Vaccinations are high, and so are new COVID cases. Here’s a look at what’s driving that.
Even as Maine has weathered the pandemic better than many states and been a leader in vaccinations, a complicated set of factors has kept its new case counts steadily high in recent weeks.
Mass vaccination clinic at Bangor’s Cross Center to close soon as demand falls
In an email to clinic volunteers earlier on Tuesday, a volunteer coordinator said that the last clinic at the center is tentatively scheduled for May 27. While that closure date is not set in stone, the system is preparing to transition its vaccination efforts away from mass clinics.
Aroostook town will sell tax-acquired properties on Zillow
Van Buren hopes the seller-friendly market in Maine’s booming rural real estate economy will turn tax-acquired property into cash.
Maine government website displayed mental health patients’ confidential information
At least 20 documents on the Maine government website contained names and, in some cases, addresses, dates of birth and phone numbers, for those receiving mental health and substance use treatment.
Bangor approves zone change for Broadway site despite nearby residents’ opposition
Ed Goff, a Skowhegan-based businessman, hopes to open a third Fast Eddie’s location at 490 Broadway near Interstate 95.
Bangor to finally break ground on new skate park in late May
That comes nine years after the park was moved to a concrete slab off Union Street that was not intended as a permanent location.
Hospitality group to spend $125K to attract workers amid labor shortage
The marketing campaign will include 60-second radio spots throughout Maine, pre-roll promotional videos of hospitality employees at work and ads on social media and online networks.
Trail cam video shows 3-legged bear prowling in the dark
Wild animals are unbelievably resilient.
In other Maine news…
Maine lawmakers consider banning corporate contributions to legislative campaigns
Georgians boycott Maine lobster industry after right whale dies
UMaine considering naming lecture hall for 1st Black mathematics grad
Arkansas teen gets 60 years in Westbrook airman’s slaying during gas station robbery
Controversial cell tower will move forward in Rockland after federal judge issues final decision
Police deem threat rumor against UMaine to be not credible
Oregon man arrested after Maine troopers find more than 2 pounds of cocaine in his car
Body pulled from river at Benton dam
Endangered Maine turtles are getting a new tunnel to safely cross road