Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to high 50s from north to south, with a sunshine in the north and clouds and a chance for rain to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another five Mainers died and 229 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 777. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

A mass vaccine clinic at the Portland Expo will offer walk-in vaccinations starting today. The number of vaccine doses available for walk-ins will vary based on the weekly shipments to the clinic run by Northern Light Mercy Hospital, according to Ed Gilman, a spokesperson.





Maine will begin offering optional universal COVID-19 testing at all K-12 schools in May through a new partnership that relies on “pooled” viral tests to check many samples at once.

The University of Maine will host a vaccine clinic this afternoon as part of an effort to vaccinate college students before the end of the semester.

A group of masked people walk on the breakwater at Spring Point in South Portland on March 1, 2021. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

People from every other state will be able to travel to Maine without needing to quarantine or having a negative coronavirus test when the state relaxes its travel guidelines this Saturday, public health officials said Tuesday.

ALSO: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance Tuesday saying anyone, whether vaccinated or not, should be able to walk, bike or run alone or with household members and not wear masks. In response, Gov. Janet Mills has lifted Maine’s outdoor mask requirement.

In this April 7, 2021, file photo, a line of people wait to enter the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Even as Maine has weathered the pandemic better than many states and been a leader in vaccinations, a complicated set of factors has kept its new case counts steadily high in recent weeks.

In this April 7, 2021, file photo, a line of people wait to enter the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

In an email to clinic volunteers earlier on Tuesday, a volunteer coordinator said that the last clinic at the center is tentatively scheduled for May 27. While that closure date is not set in stone, the system is preparing to transition its vaccination efforts away from mass clinics.

This abandoned property on Tyler Street will likely be the first of Van Buren’s tax acquired properties to be listed on Zillow as the town pursues unconventional property sale methods. Credit: Hannah Catlin / St. John Valley Times

Van Buren hopes the seller-friendly market in Maine’s booming rural real estate economy will turn tax-acquired property into cash.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services offices on State Street in Augusta, shown in this December 2017 file photo. Credit: Darren Fishell / BDN

At least 20 documents on the Maine government website contained names and, in some cases, addresses, dates of birth and phone numbers, for those receiving mental health and substance use treatment.

A Skowhegan businessman wants to open a car wash in Bangor at the site of the former Bangor Redemption and Beverage Center on Broadway. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Ed Goff, a Skowhegan-based businessman, hopes to open a third Fast Eddie’s location at 490 Broadway near Interstate 95.

A design for the new skate park, to be constructed this summer at Hayford Park in Bangor. A proposed expansion could potentially happen if a local group raises $125,000. Credit: Courtesy of Bangor Parks and Recreation

That comes nine years after the park was moved to a concrete slab off Union Street that was not intended as a permanent location.

Daron Goldstein, owner of Povender Kitchen + Bar in Ellsworth, said it is difficult to find workers to hire. Credit: Courtesy of Povender Kitchen + Bar

The marketing campaign will include 60-second radio spots throughout Maine, pre-roll promotional videos of hospitality employees at work and ads on social media and online networks.

This still image from a backyard trail camera video in the White Mountains shows a large black bear that is missing most of its left rear leg, lurching across the screen. Credit: Courtesy of Bob from Maine

Wild animals are unbelievably resilient.

In other Maine news…

Maine lawmakers consider banning corporate contributions to legislative campaigns

Georgians boycott Maine lobster industry after right whale dies

UMaine considering naming lecture hall for 1st Black mathematics grad

Arkansas teen gets 60 years in Westbrook airman’s slaying during gas station robbery

Controversial cell tower will move forward in Rockland after federal judge issues final decision

Police deem threat rumor against UMaine to be not credible

Oregon man arrested after Maine troopers find more than 2 pounds of cocaine in his car

Body pulled from river at Benton dam

Endangered Maine turtles are getting a new tunnel to safely cross road