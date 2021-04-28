WESTBROOK – Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI), will host a drive-thru shredding event at its Westbrook branch on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open to the public.

Community members and businesses are encouraged to join the fight against identity theft by bringing up to two boxes of documents (canceled checks, old bills and invoices, medical records, etc.) for safe and confidential shredding provided by Without A Trace Mobile Shredding.

To adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and ensure the safety of all involved, attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles throughout the event and arrive with shredding materials already their trunks. Staff will then remove and dispose the materials.





Attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Westbrook Food Pantry.

For the most up-to-date information, visit http://www.sbsavings.bank/shredding-event.

What: Saco & Biddeford Savings’ Free Drive-Thru Shredding Event

When: Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Where: Saco & Biddeford Savings, 2 Hannaford Drive, Westbrook, Maine.

Event is in the bank’s parking lot.

Who: Open to the public. All community members are invited to attend.

Highlights: Free, safe, and confidential shredding for up to two boxes of documents (per household). Canned goods or monetary donations will be accepted for the Westbrook Food Pantry.