AUGUSTA — The Maine Community College System welcomes Kossi Gamedah as the newest member of the Board of Trustees.

Gamedah, of Falmouth, is senior vice president of retail operations for Goodwill Northern New England. He previously served as regional director of retail operations for Dollar General Corporation for Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Gamedah was nominated by Gov. Janet Mills and confirmed by the Maine Senate. His first board meeting was Wednesday, April 28.





“I’m very pleased Kossi has joined our board, particularly as the colleges expand their workforce training programs and we remain focused on responding promptly to the economic impact of the pandemic on our community and state,” said Board Chairman Bill Cassidy.

“Kossi brings valuable and timely perspective from the business community and I look forward to working with him,” MCCS President David Daigler said.

Gamedah is an actively involved in community organizations, including serving as a board member for the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center and volunteering as a youth club soccer coach.

Gamedah has a master of business administration degree from Kaplan University and a bachelor of science degree in business administration from University of Mount Olive.

The Maine Community College System’s Board of Trustees is the policy-making authority for the system and consists of 13 appointed voting members, one ex-officio voting member, and one ex-officio non-voting member.