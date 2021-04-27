ORONO, Maine — Police said a rumor of threats against the University of Maine was not credible, and a man connected to the rumor faces no charges.

The university canceled a baseball doubleheader against the University of Hartford on April 18 after a social media post that said Afshin Zarechian, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was a threat to the school. WCSH-TV reported on Tuesday that Manchester police said Zarechian does not face charges and there was no evidence of criminal activity.

UMaine police issued an alert to the community asking for help finding Zarechian on April 17. He was found in his car three days later in Fryeburg. He was then taken to a hospital.

Manchester police said they did not know if Zarechian had been released from the hospital.

A spokesperson for the university said that the social media post about Zarechian was a veiled threat and that it was not made by him. The spokesperson said the post stated Zarechian was coming to the university to start trouble.