AUGUSTA – The Maine Community College System is pleased to announce that the seven students selected as 2021 Students of the Year will be honored in a Zoom webinar being held at noon on Wednesday, April 28. The students were selected for their academic success and campus and community involvement.

The students being recognized are:

Andrea Atkinson, Southern Maine Community College

Jennifer Mae Hodgins, Eastern Maine Community College

Adrian Hoyt, Kennebec Valley Community College

Darci Marie Lentz, York County Community College

Caleb Michael McManus, Northern Maine Community College

Sarah Pierce, Central Maine Community College

Jessica Stevens, Washington County Community College

The students were selected by faculty and staff at their college for their academic success and their campus and community involvement. In addition to being named Student of the Year, each student will receive a John and Jana Lapoint Leadership Award in the amount of $1,000. The Lapoints both served as trustees of the Maine Community College System. After John’s death in 1995, Jana Lapoint helped establish the fund for the annual awards.