AUBURN – Good Shepherd Food Bank, Maine’s largest hunger-relief organization, announces Andrea Sockabasin has joined its board of directors.

Sockabasin is Penobscot and Passamaquoddy and resides on Indian Island, home to the Penobscot Nation. Her expertise is in population health and many years working with indigenous communities focused on improving health status through behavior change and indigenous culture. She currently leads the Division of Nutrition & Physical Activity for Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness, managing nutrition education, obesity prevention and food sovereignty and security issues.

In her previous role, Sockabasin worked as the youth program manager of a tribal out-of-school program and was responsible for the administration. Before working in indigenous communities, she worked as a health specialist in a corporate wellness program, conducting biometric screenings for heart disease, stroke and diabetes, while providing health education to help sustain healthy lifestyle practices. Sockabasin is a graduate of the University of Maine with a B.S. in kinesiology and physical education.





Sockabasin joints the following additional members on Good Shepherd Food Bank’s board of directors: John Bennett, Bruce Daman, Jim Darroch, Peter Forester, Jason Fournier, Barbara Gagne, Michelle Hayes, Dora Anne Mills, MD, Claudette Ndayininahaze, John Nutting, David Reifschneider, Victoria W. Rogers, MD, Kate Rush, Dyana Tull and Bill Williamson.



For more information about Good Shepherd Food Bank, please visit www.feedingmaine.org.