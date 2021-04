LIVERMORE FALLS — Police are searching for a Livermore Falls teen who has been missing since Thursday.

Achelois Colburn-Earl was reported missing from her residence by her mother. Colburn-Earl contacted her on Friday and was refusing to come home.

She is 5’5″, 110 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.





Police believe Colburn-Earl is with an unknown adult and may be in the Lewiston area.

If you have information, please contact the Livermore Falls Police Department at 207-897-3424.