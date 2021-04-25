Mainers ages 18 and older will be able to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the state’s mobile clinic in Biddeford Sunday, Maine CDC officials announced.

The announcement comes two days after U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on the one-dose vaccinations following a recommendation by an expert panel. The pause came after it was discovered that recipients had a heightened risk of rare blood clots.

Walk-ins will be welcome from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Biddeford High School, 20 Mapleton Ave. Recipients will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days after getting the shot.