SEARSPORT — The Carver Memorial Library and Friends of Sears Island are collaborating on a spring StoryWalk for families to enjoy along the Homestead Trail on Sears Island. As families walk along the woods path, they will find posts with laminated pages of the book “Over in the Forest: Come and Take a Peek” by Marianne Berkes, with illustrations by Jill Dubin. This counting story, with beautiful cut paper illustrations, follows 10 animals in their forest habitat. Children are encouraged to mimic the animals movements and behaviors as they read about each animal, and the words of the book can be sung to the tune of the song “Over in the Meadow.” This story will captivate young children and provide motivation to keep everyone moving along the trail so you can get to the end of the book!

“StoryWalks are a wonderful way to share the joy of reading while getting outside and exploring the natural world,” said Sue McClintock, library director at Carver Memorial Library.

The StoryWalk will be available from May 4 to June 4, and directions to the start of the story can be found by the kiosk just beyond the island gate. From start to finish, the story will cover approximately a half mile of the trail. Sears Island is located off of Route 1 on Sears Island Road, just east of downtown Searsport.



To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland. For more information on the Carver Memorial Library, visit www.carverlibrary.org. The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.