Maine Conservation Voters hosts the online Lunch & Learn event “Advancing the Climate Action & Equity Act in the Maine Legislature.”

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Decisions by Maine’s Public Utilities Commission have the potential to advance a low-carbon future, in line with the state’s Climate Action Plan and climate law—but current law requires the PUC to prioritize low rates and reliable service without regard for climate, health, and equity priorities. Join us as Rep. Vicki Doudera of Camden and Jeff Marks, Maine state director at Acadia Center, discuss proposed legislation to add climate and environmental justice to the PUC’s mandate and advance the action called for in Maine’s Climate Action Plan.

When: Friday, April 30 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online / This is a free event, but you must register to join / Click here to register.