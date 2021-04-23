ROCKLAND, Maine ― Multiple law enforcement agencies have spent the week searching for a Rockland man who was last seen two weeks ago.

Tyler Gricus, 33, was reported missing by family members on April 12. Gricus had been living on a boat in Rockland Harbor when he went missing. Police do not suspect foul play.

Tyler Gricus Credit: Courtesy of Rockland Police Department

Land searches are currently focused on a stretch of Route 73 from Rockland to South Thomaston, where cellphone data indicates Gricus may have been around the time he went missing, according to Rockland Police Chief Chris Young.





Police are hoping to obtain security footage from any businesses or homeowners between Main Street in Rockland and Westbrook Street in South Thomaston that have surveillance cameras that may have caught someone walking on foot on April 9.

Members of the Maine State Police Dive Team searched the waters around Gricus’ boat Tuesday.

Shortly after Gricus was reported missing Maine Marine Patrol conducted a search of the harbor and shoreline. This week, the U.S. Coast Guard followed up with an aerial search of the same area.

The searches have not turned up any signs of Gricus.

Anyone with information regarding Gricus is encouraged to contact Rockland Police Detective Anne Griffith at 207-594-0316, extension 232, or at agriffith@rocklandmaine.gov.