OUT Maine is seeking submissions of art, photography and writing by LGBTQ+ and allied youth of all ages (22 and younger) for the Youth Pride Art Show and Pride Walk which will take place during Pride Month (June).

The theme for the art and writing exhibitions follows Rockland Main Street’s “Visions of Inclusion.” According to Rockland Main Street “in order to have a resilient community, it is integral that all identities are included, celebrated, and given a platform to shape our future…expressing what it means to be a welcoming community and depicting one’s visions for the future.”

The Center for Maine Contemporary Art and Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s Erickson Fields Preserve have provided space for LGBTQ+ and allied youth to display their art, photography and writing to share their own Visions of Inclusion with Midcoast Maine.





The Youth Pride Art Show will be on display in the ArtLab window of the Center for Maine Contemporary Art (CMCA) at 21 Winter Street in Rockland for the month of June.

The Pride Walk will feature LGBTQ+ and allied youth creative pieces in a series of display cases along a wooded 1.4-mile loop trail at Erickson Fields Preserve. The trail runs along Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s Teen Ag Crew’s vegetable garden at 164 West Street in Rockport.

OUT Maine also plans to create a poster that illustrates LGBTQ+ youth’s vision of an inclusive world for everyone. The sooner youth submit their piece, the more likely it will be included in the poster.

For more information, and to submit art, photography or a written piece, please go to https://outmaine.org/youth-pride/.



OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all of their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, visit www.outmaine.org.