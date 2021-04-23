FAIRFIELD — Kennebec Valley Community College is offering free college courses to eligible Maine high school students this summer as part of the Maine Community College System’s Early College and Momentum from the Start Programs.

The Early College program allows Maine high school juniors and seniors to enroll in one free summer course at KVCC to earn credits while still in high school. All funding for the Early College program has been generously provided by the Maine Community College System, and students are only responsible for the cost of books and course materials.

The Momentum from the Start program is available to graduating high school seniors that will be attending KVCC in the upcoming academic year. Students will be able to get a head start on their college education by taking one free course this summer; allowing them to complete degree-required courses earlier and even reduce the amount of time and money spent on their degree.





“This is an excellent opportunity for students to receive a solid educational foundation without the tuition costs,” shared CJ McKenna, KVCC assistant dean of enrollment management.

In addition to reducing the time and money spent on their degree, beginning college early can also provide students the opportunity to explore and grow their academic interests, while also discovering potential college programs and future career paths.

Available summer courses include chemistry, psychology, college composition, quantitative reasoning and more. To learn more about which early start option is right for them, or to register, interested students can contact Flora Stack at 207-453-5014. For a full list of available summer courses, prospective students can visit kvcc.me.edu.

Kennebec Valley Community College is one of seven community colleges operating under the authority of the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees, located on a 70-acre campus in Fairfield, Maine. KVCC offers the lowest tuition in New England, with tuition rates set at $96 per credit hour for Maine residents. There are multiple financial aid options available for prospective and current students, including scholarships, grants, loans, work-study programs, and more.