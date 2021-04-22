Corinne Zanolli scored on a penalty stroke with 2:15 remaining on Thursday, lifting third-seeded Stanford to a 2-1 victory over the University of Maine in the semifinals of the America East Conference tournament at West Long Branch, New Jersey.

Stanford (9-2) advances to Saturday’s noon title game against top seed and event host Monmouth, which beat UMass Lowell 4-1 in the other semifinal.

UMaine finished the season with a 7-4 record.





The Cardinal got on the board first 13:41 into the second quarter. Zanolli provided the assist on Sarah Johnson’s third goal of the season.

The Black Bears equalized only 3:26 into the second half. Brooke Sulinski of Old Town scored, set up by Chloe Walton.

Stanford, which outshot UMaine 8-3, notched the game-winner late when Zanolli netted her 15th goal of the season.

Hannah Santos made two saves to pick up the win in goal for the Cardinal. Mia Borley registered six stops for the Black Bears.