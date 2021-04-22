ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension Tick Lab 2020 Surveillance Program data is now compiled and available on the Maine Tick Data webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/ticks/maine-tick-data/.

In 2019, the UMaine Extension Tick Lab began testing tick samples for Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and babesiosis; the three most common tick-borne diseases. In 2020, an additional testing panel was added to screen for Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis and tularemia. Also included is new data related to personal protection as well as COVID-related behaviors.



More information on different tick species in Maine, tick management, tick-borne diseases, and submitting tick specimens to the lab is available on the tick laboratory website or by contacting 207-581-3880, 800-287-0279 (in Maine) or tickID@maine.edu.