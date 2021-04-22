PORTLAND – As part of its summer 2021 festival, The Maine Outdoor Film Festival announces cash prizes for Maine filmmakers: $500 for Best Maine Film and $500 for Best Maine Student Film.

MOFF has three film categories: short (under 12 minutes), short film (12:00 to 39:59), feature (40 minutes and above). The only requirement is that entries must be an outdoor film.

“What qualifies as an outdoor film?” rhetorically asks MOFF Director Nick Callanan. “This allows for pretty broad strokes: any project that centers on outdoor adventure, recreation, or conservation — is certainly in consideration. It could also apply to films created mostly outside, but the further the film deviates from themes related to outdoor sports or the natural world, the harder it is to be considered as… the best!”





Best Maine Student Film – Filmmaker Requirements:

Must be an outdoor film accepted by the 2021 Maine Outdoor Film Festival.

The filmmaker or filmmakers must be students enrolled in a Maine high school/college or a student from Maine attending an out-of-state school in the ‘20 or ‘21 academic years.

Best Maine Film – Filmmaker Requirements:

Must be an outdoor film accepted by the 2021 Maine Outdoor Film Festival.

The filmmaker or filmmakers must be year-round Maine residents as of Jan. 1, 2021.

MOFF has awarded over $5,000 to Maine filmmakers since 2017. MOFF’s final submission deadline is June 1. Accepted films will be announced on June 26, 2021. Award winners will be announced during the festival. MOFF 2021 Portland takes place from July 29 to Aug. 8 on the Eastern Promenade and online via MOFF’s virtual platform.

For more info on submitting a film, visit maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/submit

For more information on the whole festival experience, visit vimeo.com/MOFF

All MOFF events will follow the letter and spirit of all prevailing Maine CDC guidelines.

MOFF is an international festival of adventure, conservation, and the arts in Portland from July 29 to Aug. 8. Over 1,000 pass holders, filmmakers, panelists, athletes, brands, and onlookers converge for a multi-day film festival in Maine’s most vibrant city.

For more information about the Festival or sponsorships contact Callanan at moff@maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com or 207-619-3622.