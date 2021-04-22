CAMDEN – Camden National Bank recently promoted Barbara Raths to senior vice president, director of treasury management and government banking. With over 17 years of cross-sector experience in financial and payment services, Raths is an expert in complex treasury operations, debt and cash management, corporate finance, public finance and international payment risk management. For the past two years, she served as SVP, senior treasury management sales advisor and international treasury specialist at Camden National Bank, working closely with Susan Giffard who recently announced her retirement from director of treasury management and government banking.

“We are grateful for Susan’s six years of dedicated service leading our Treasury Management group and providing invaluable guidance to customers and her team, and we wish her all the best in her retirement,” said Ryan Smith, executive vice president of commercial banking. “We’re also very pleased to announce Barbara’s promotion to her new role. An expert and a strong business partner for her clients, she brings passion and a wealth of experience to her work. Barbara has been instrumental in assisting business customers through the COVID-19 pandemic, through direct client support, as well as virtual webinars, thought leadership articles, and internal collaboration to help meet customer needs.”

In her new role, Raths leads corporate, nonprofit and government treasury management business development efforts and delivers innovative treasury management solutions to clients. The treasury management team builds relationships with clients operating in a complex payment environment by advising clients on cash management, deposits, payments, liquidity, fraud prevention, foreign exchange and trade finance.





Prior to joining Camden National Bank, Raths served as SVP, government banking at People’s United Bank where she managed and grew a portfolio of government clients in Maine and New Hampshire and was responsible for deposits, collateral and loans, and coordinated treasury, credit card, merchant, escrow and wealth management services. Raths also has middle-market corporate treasury experience. From 2013-16, she worked as the team lead for Treasury at WEX Inc., a high growth publicly-traded multinational payments company with over $1 billion in annual revenue. At WEX, Raths led a treasury team in a complex, rapidly expanding global payment environment, executed a balance sheet FX hedging program in response to market volatility, helped to manage a multi-currency credit facility, and oversaw debt covenant compliance.

Prior to working at WEX Inc., Raths served as the deputy treasurer for the State of Maine for eight years, where she oversaw cash and debt management. She also represented the state treasurer on authority and retirement system boards and received the 2007 Maine State Manager of the Year Award for her outstanding leadership in public finance.

Raths received an M.B.A. from the University of Southern Maine and has a B.A. with highest honors from Bates College. Active in the local community, she currently serves as chair of the Board of the Maine Health and Higher Educational Facilities Authority, and she previously served on the Board of Trustees of Bates College and the Board of Trustees of Breakwater School. She lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine with her husband and their three children.