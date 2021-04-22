HOLDEN — Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation has announced a new matching grants initiative called “MAC – Masons Assisting Communities.” In partnership with the 177 Masonic Lodges in Maine, the Foundation has expanded their Community Focused Matching Grants Program, providing additional support to eligible local organizations and nonprofits statewide over the next year.

“MAC – Masons Assisting Communities” is off to a strong start with a soft launch in the first quarter of 2021 that provided over $51,000 in grants to local nonprofits and towns where it was needed most. In 2020, the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation issued 225 grants totaling over $350,000. These matching grants combined with the Foundation’s direct grants to nonprofits, put Masonic community support at just over a half a million dollars last year and that doesn’t include the 10,000- plus hours of volunteer time given by Maine Masons every year.

Maine Masons have always been committed to helping local community organizations accomplish their goals – whether that is an extra set of hands to employ their time and talents or a form of financial support. With funding from the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, Maine Masons encourage students to read with Bikes for Books, a program that works with local schools and libraries; Maine Masons helped launch the “Inclusion Revolution- Unified Champions Club” program through a partnership with the Alfond Youth and Community Center and Special Olympics Maine, Maine Masons contribute to MS research by sponsoring the Bike MS: Great Maine Getaway; Maine Masons support suicide prevention training through their work with NAMI Maine and Maine Masons aim to help end violence against women through their support of Maine Boys to Men, via the statewide rollout of their Train-the-Trainer program.





The new “MAC – Masons Assisting Communities” initiative, empowers Maine Masons to do even more this year in partnership with organizations and nonprofits in their communities. The Foundation is raising awareness of the expanded matching grants program through the new “MAC” initiative and is encouraging all community organizations and nonprofits that would like assistance to contact their local Masonic Lodge. If they need help finding a Lodge they should visit MaineMCF.org.

Susan Scacchi, executive director of the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation says “This is an exciting time for the Foundation, as the trustees have committed additional funding to ensure that local Masonic Lodges have the resources they need to continue to be leaders in their communities and provide assistance where it is needed most. We encourage nonprofits and towns to reach out to their nearby Masonic Lodges for volunteers and support =- together we will make a difference.”

The Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation seeks to provide support for individuals in need, build strong, inclusive communities in Maine and enrich the lives of all Maine residents.