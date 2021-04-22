BANGOR — Due to a positive case of COVID-19 and related employee exposures, the Community Connector will not operate on Friday, April 23 or Saturday, April 24. This means that none of the transit system’s buses or paratransit services will be available to riders on those two days. Services will resume on Monday, April 26. As a result of this situation, the bus route that services Old Town will operate on a Saturday schedule all of next week (Monday, April 26 through Saturday, May 1). Additionally, the Black Bear Orono Express will operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday next week.

City officials were notified Thursday of a positive COVID-19 test, resulting in three employee exposures to the positive case. These individuals will quarantine per CDC guidelines.



“We understand how much bus service means to our community, and want our riders to know that we did not reach this decision lightly but feel extra caution is warranted. Any passengers known to have been exposed will be notified soon, if they have not already been,” said Assistant City Manager Courtney O’Donnell.



The City recognizes that the decision to briefly halt services will be an inconvenience to those who rely on this transportation. City officials have determined that this service interruption is necessary to take preventative measures, to evaluate staffing levels, and to properly sanitize the transit vehicles and building.



Community Connector drivers and passengers are federally mandated to wear face masks on all public transportation. Community Connector vehicles undergo disinfectant cleaning daily, and other protective measures such as physical barriers between the driver and riders have been in place since last spring.