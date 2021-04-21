Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to low 50s from north to south, with rain and a chance for thunderstorms throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 420 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 767. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

A government-run mobile COVID-19 vaccination site in Windham this week will no longer require appointments, a top health official announced Tuesday.





The United States has extended the closure to Canada to at least May 21, continuing the more than year-long travel ban across the world’s largest land border due to COVID-19.

In this April 14, 2021, file photo, Malick Kone gets his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Elaina Smith at the Islamic Center of Maine in Orono. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Some COVID-19 vaccine sites in rural Maine have recently closed as demand for shots appears to be slowing, although people in some areas of the state still struggle to find doses close to them.

In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, passengers are dropped off outside of Bangor International Airport. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Maine’s two largest airports are bracing for busy summers this year, the result of rising vaccination rates, pent-up demand for travel and the addition of several new flights.

In this February 2019 file photo, young skiers hit the slopes on a beautiful day at Big Moose Mountain in Greenville. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The funds will be used to finance the acquisition, rehabilitation, design of the proposed four-season resort located in Big Moose Township.

In this Sept. 29, 2015, file photo, the Old Town mill, then owned by Expera Specialty Solutions, is seen. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

Expera, the former owner of the Old Town mill, sought a property tax refund of close to $1 million, which the city denied.

Bald eagles perch in a tree overlooking compost piles to feast on fish scraps that are delivered daily to the farm where Kinney Compost is made. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Lots of Waldo County farmers and gardeners swear by Kinney Compost. But there are no bigger fans than the bald eagles that feast on its raw ingredients.

In this Sept. 5, 2014, file photo, a floating wind turbine is seen off the coast of Castine.

Lobstermen who were forced to move traps along a 23-mile long route off the coast of Monhegan can resume fishing activity in the area.

The poles and lights have arrived for the installation of a state-of-the-art Musco LED lighting system at the Heddericg Field complex in Brewer. The lighting will serve the entire complex, which will include three full-sized, artificial turf fields for use with a variety of sports. Credit: Ernie Clark / BDN

A state-of-the-art lighting system being installed at Brewer High School’s Heddericg Field is the latest step in a plan to establish a multipurpose facility capable of hosting both school sports and regional youth tournaments.

Two toms strut alongside the Shenandoah River in this trail camera video captured in March down in Luray, Virginia. Credit: Courtesy of Debby Scaggs

The sight of those two toms with their mating plumage on full display is impressive, to say the least.

In other Maine news…

Iconic coastal Maine seafood shack reopens without lobster rolls amid crustacean shortage

Maine is a step closer to a 2022 showdown between Paul LePage and Janet Mills

Bail set at $75,000 for Bangor man facing drug charges after man found dead outside his apartment

EMMC nurses vote to extend contract for 2 years

NH man sought by UMaine now in police custody in western Maine

Fire in Utah causes Aroostook town website failures