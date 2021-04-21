Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to low 50s from north to south, with rain and a chance for thunderstorms throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 420 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 767. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
A government-run mobile COVID-19 vaccination site in Windham this week will no longer require appointments, a top health official announced Tuesday.
The United States has extended the closure to Canada to at least May 21, continuing the more than year-long travel ban across the world’s largest land border due to COVID-19.
Rural Maine vaccine clinics close as demand dies down
Some COVID-19 vaccine sites in rural Maine have recently closed as demand for shots appears to be slowing, although people in some areas of the state still struggle to find doses close to them.
Airlines offer Mainers more flight choices as they brace for busy summer
Maine’s two largest airports are bracing for busy summers this year, the result of rising vaccination rates, pent-up demand for travel and the addition of several new flights.
State approves up to $135M for development of Moosehead Lake ski resort
The funds will be used to finance the acquisition, rehabilitation, design of the proposed four-season resort located in Big Moose Township.
High court sides with Old Town in tax dispute with former mill owner, saving city nearly $1M
Expera, the former owner of the Old Town mill, sought a property tax refund of close to $1 million, which the city denied.
Dozens of bald eagles flock to this midcoast compost business
Lots of Waldo County farmers and gardeners swear by Kinney Compost. But there are no bigger fans than the bald eagles that feast on its raw ingredients.
Midcoast fishermen can resume activity in offshore wind project’s proposed cable route
Lobstermen who were forced to move traps along a 23-mile long route off the coast of Monhegan can resume fishing activity in the area.
New lighting the latest step in Brewer’s plan for comprehensive sports complex
A state-of-the-art lighting system being installed at Brewer High School’s Heddericg Field is the latest step in a plan to establish a multipurpose facility capable of hosting both school sports and regional youth tournaments.
2 tom turkeys strut past in this trail camera video
The sight of those two toms with their mating plumage on full display is impressive, to say the least.
In other Maine news…
Iconic coastal Maine seafood shack reopens without lobster rolls amid crustacean shortage
Maine is a step closer to a 2022 showdown between Paul LePage and Janet Mills
Bail set at $75,000 for Bangor man facing drug charges after man found dead outside his apartment
EMMC nurses vote to extend contract for 2 years
NH man sought by UMaine now in police custody in western Maine