BANGOR — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is pleased to welcome new pediatric ophthalmologist, Theodore Curtis, MD. Dr. Curtis returns to Maine to specialize in all aspects of children’s eye disease, including medical and surgical treatment for vision problems, tearing, crossed eyes, inflammatory eye diseases, diabetic eye conditions, congenital eye conditions and eye misalignment for both children and adults.

Dr. Curtis grew up in Eddington, attended John Bapst Memorial High School and studied pre-med at the University of Maine in Orono. He says, “I am excited to join the growing and active pediatric practices at Northern Light Health. I wanted to return to my hometown to serve the community and provide specialized pediatric eye care in as stress-free and enjoyable environment as possible.”

Dr. Curtis received his medical education at Pennsylvania State College of Medicine, Hershey. He completed a residency in ophthalmology at University of Colorado, an internship at Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati and a pediatric ophthalmology fellowship at Oregon Health & Science University. He is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology.





Dr. Curtis will also provide specialty eye care for babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and children on Grant 8 Pediatrics at the Medical Center in Bangor.

If you know of a pediatric patient in need of a referral to Northern Light Eye Care, located at the Northern Light Health Center, 885 Union Street, Suite 120 in Bangor, please call 207-973-8876.