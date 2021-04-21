AUGUSTA – Maine Children’s Trust announces, as Gov. Janet Mills proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, the delivery of a new primary prevention effort, The Front Porch Project® of Maine. Maine Children’s Trust has partnered with the local Prevention Councils in every county in Maine to deliver the training directly to the community to encourage community members to become committed and engaged in protecting children and supporting families in their community.

The Front Porch Project® of Maine is based on the belief that everyone can – and should – become more aware of how to help protect children and support families in their own community. It provides community members with the knowledge, skills, and encouragement they need to take an active role in preventing abuse and neglect before it occurs. The Front Porch Project® is flexible, free, available through online platforms, and can be adapted to meet the needs of a specific community.

“We want to raise awareness on the local level about the family stressors that can lead to child abuse and neglect,” said Pam LaHaye, executive director. “But beyond that, we want to stress that most child abuse can be prevented. With education, support and training, community members can help prevent abuse and neglect before it occurs.” LaHaye says the Front Porch Project® facilitates supportive discussions and interactive activities to help community members navigate difficult situations involving children and families. “The goal of the Front Porch Project® is simple – engage and train the community to help protect children, support families and prevent abuse and neglect,” says LaHaye.





The Front Porch Project® of Maine is a community response initiative, funded in part by donations to the Maine Children’s Trust on behalf of Marissa Kennedy, a child tragically lost to child abuse. For more information on how to get involved, please visit http://www.frontporchmaine.org.



Maine Children’s Trust is a statewide nonprofit that works with community partners to strengthen families, promote healthy relationships, and support communities to prevent child abuse and neglect. The Front Porch Project® is delivered in partnership with the Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance. For more information, please visit http://www.pafsa.org.