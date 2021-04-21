HOWLAND — The town of Howland is delighted to announce a new yearly tradition on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Set against the beautiful backdrops of the Penobscot River, Piscataquis River, The Old Tannery Park, Veterans Memorial and Children’s Memorial, the town will be showcasing thousands of blooming daffodils which were planted by local residents last fall. Area farms, craftspeople and food vendors will also be on hand to help herald in the arrival of spring. Local green-fingered experts will be on hand to answer any questions about daffodils and provide top tips for your gardens during the upcoming summer months

The Park will be the setting for exhibiting 10,000 daffodil blooms which have been carefully planted by the townspeople. Daffodils appear in over 80 percent of gardens and are one of the most popular of all garden plants. While daffodils can range in color with thousands of varieties existing, visitors will experience a sea of golden yellow “Carlton” daffodils creating a pleasant wave of color along the Penobscot River.

For our green-fingered and history loving visitors, this is the perfect opportunity to ask experts questions at the welcome booth and at the local farmer displays. Local farmers and craftspeople will have an extensive collection of their creations for you to take a little piece of Howland hospitality home with you.

The Economic Development Committee in Howland, says ‘the arrival of spring is always our favorite time to be in Howland. The forests, fields, and gardens burst into life with an array of spring color and wildlife. “Daffodil Days” is the perfect way to celebrate the beauty we have here in Howland.

Howland looks forward to welcoming visitors and hopefully the sunshine to what promises to be a highly enjoyable event on May 1!

The daffodil display is expected to continue through most of May at the Old Tannery Park. The Park is open daily to visitors to come and enjoy. The town office can be contacted for more information by calling 207-732-3513 or by emailing manager@howlandmaine.com. The town’s new website is https://howlandmaine.com/ and “like” us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/townofhowland/.