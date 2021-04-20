CHARLOTTE, Vermont — Two people died after the boat they were in with their 3-year-old grandson capsized in the Lewis Creek in Charlotte, Vermont State Police said Monday.

Fishermen reported the bodies to police at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the creek near Spear Street. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy had been wearing a life vest when the boat overturned, police said in a news release. He was able to make it to shore and was found in a vehicle outside of the nearby home of his grandparents after a brief search, police said.

The adults did not have life vests on, police said.

Rescue crews recovered their bodies from the water a short distance downstream of the capsized boat. Their identities are being withheld while family is notified.