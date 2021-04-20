A man the University of Maine police was looking for over the weekend as they investigated a threatening social media post has been found in Fryeburg, WGME reported Tuesday.

Afshin Zarechian, 20, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was taken into police custody on Tuesday after the BMW he was driving was found in a wooded area in Fryeburg, the TV station reported. UMaine police had asked for the public’s help in locating Zarechian on Sunday, but announced Monday that there was no active risk to the university.

The University of Maine said Zarechian had been “found safe” in western Maine in an alert sent to students and faculty on Tuesday.

Little is known about Zarechian or the nature of the social media threat, though university spokesperson Margaret Nagle said Monday that he was not a UMaine student.

While the social media threat and search for Zarechian did not cause the university to lock down, the investigation prompted the UMaine baseball team to postpone its double header against the University of Hartford.

Nearby Husson University also sent out an alert to students and staff asking that they look out for Zarechian.