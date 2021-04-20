Healthy Acadia is currently accepting applicants for its 2021 Diabetes Prevention Lifestyle Change Program, a National Diabetes Prevention Program, with classes to begin Tuesday, May 18.

The National Diabetes Prevention Program is the Center for Disease Control’s program for those who are at risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes. The program aims to help those with pre-diabetes lower their risk of getting Type 2 diabetes. Program goals include at least a 5 percent body weight loss and 150 minutes of physical activity each week. To make these goals attainable, the program includes education, support and a simple, but engaging program.

The National Diabetes Prevention Program is a 12-month hybrid program that is delivered virtually via Zoom to your mobile phone or computer, and/or in-person, following all current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. The program offers a private and secure experience that includes:





· Weekly lessons for the first four months of the program followed by monthly lessons for the remainder of the year;

· Unlimited Lifestyle Coach engagement for 12 months;

· Online community to share your experience with individuals in your group;

· Lifestyle Coach to lead your program and give personal feedback throughout the 12-month program;

· Scheduled in-person scale check-ins with each participant throughout the 12-month program;

· Meal photo-journaling, activity tracking, and recording parameters to enable your Lifestyle Coach to offer customized feedback regarding your progress.

The 2021 Program begins: Tuesday, May 18, three class options are available:

8 to 9 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., or 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. This program is offered at no cost to participants; however, pre-enrollment is required.

To enroll, please complete and submit the online program intake form at bit.ly/diabetes-prevention-program.

For additional enrollment information or to learn more about the program, please contact Angela Fochesato, community health programs manager, Healthy Acadia, at 207-255-3741, Ext. 103 or Angela@HealthyAcadia.org.

If you think you may be at risk for developing Type 2 Diabetes, take the CDC’s online, confidential Pre-diabetes Screening Test: https://doihaveprediabetes.org/take-the-risk-test/#/. If your score indicates that you may be at high risk for developing Type 2 Diabetes, talk with your health care provider or contact Healthy Acadia.