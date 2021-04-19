A look at the misconduct hidden by Maine’s largest police force

Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s across the state with mostly sunny skies. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 346 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 765. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Half of Maine’s population of age 16 and up has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 38 percent have received their final dose.





In discipline records that provide one of the only public windows into officer malfeasance, the Maine State Police includes so few details about its troopers’ misbehavior that the public cannot know what the officers did wrong by reading them. Credit: Photo illustration by Coralie Cross / BDN

In discipline records that provide one of the only public windows into officer malfeasance, the state police includes so few details about trooper misbehavior that the public cannot know what the officers did wrong by reading them. The practice defies the intent of the state law that makes discipline records public, according to those who helped craft the statute 30 years ago.

The lack of information in the records illustrates one way Maine’s largest police force exhibits a pattern of secrecy that blocks it from public scrutiny.

Read the Maine State Police discipline records here.

Two criminal justice experts reviewed the misconduct uncovered by the newspapers and concluded that many of the punishments were too light for the Maine State Police officers’ misdeeds. Credit: Photo illustration by Coralie Cross / BDN

During a joint investigation, the Bangor Daily News and the Portland Press Herald worked to learn the truth behind the opaque language of more than five years of state police discipline records, drawing on police sources, licensing documents, court records, vehicle crash reports and witness interviews.

In doing so the newspapers discovered the state police may not be holding officers accountable to a level the public would find acceptable.

Jeff Wallace (right), director of code enforcement for the city of Bangor, speaks with Papa John’s Assistant Manager Ashley Curtis about enforcing coronavirus safety guidelines on Nov. 19. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Complaints about Maine businesses flouting coronavirus rules have been low, but that may be the calm before the tourism-season storm.

Computer technology teacher Andrew Maxsimic helps Stone Therrien on a multimedia project in class at Brewer High School in late January. While COVID-19 hasn’t been spreading widely in schools, schools still account for nearly 70 percent of Maine’s active COVID-19 outbreaks. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

But that doesn’t mean the virus is spreading rampantly within schools, where strict masking and social distancing and other arrangements to minimize student contact have kept transmission in check.

In this March 19, 2021, nurses Sharon Daley, left, and Maureen Giffen fill syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a makeshift clinic in the kitchen of a community center on Great Cranberry Island. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Maine ranks 11th-lowest in vaccine hesitancy among U.S. states, according to survey data analyzed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, with 12.3 percent of the adult population considered hesitant and 7.8 percent strongly hesitant.

Our pets have gotten used to having some of us around all the time. As people prepare to go back to work or school outside the home, now is the time to prepare those pets for that transition. Credit: Julia Bayly / BDN

If your pet won’t respond well to you going away for hours at a time, it’s better for your pet, you and your home’s furnishings to address it now.

The front page of the Bangor Daily News on April 14, 1979, reporting on the murder of UMaine history professor Ronald Banks. On the same day, his daughter Amy was in the paper for making the All State Girls Basketball team. Credit: BDN archives

With their lives inextricably linked by trauma, more than 40 years later, Amy Banks and Issac Knapper and their families have found within each other a path to healing and redemption.

Alessio Mortelliti (left) and Joseph Kerr drag their boat off the rocks at Six Mile Falls in Bangor during the 54th Kenduskeag Canoe Race on Saturday. Low water levels exposed many obstacles at the fall usually covered by rushing water. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

This year’s overall champ was Ben Randall of Sabattus, who finally took the top spot after finishing second four years in a row.

A bobcat marches through the snow in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Bill D.

This is hopefully the last time we see any snow until at least November.

