Railroad Square Cinema to reopen in July, starting with the Festival

The Maine Film Center is proud to announce the dates of the 24th annual Maine International Film Festival, which will be held July 9-18 in Waterville at Railroad Square Cinema and the Waterville Opera House, in Skowhegan at the Skowhegan Drive-In Theater and online. Festival passes and packages are now available to pre-order via the Festival website, MIFF.org.

Throughout 10 days in July, Festival attendees will have the opportunity to see a unique slate of films, including premieres, made-in-Maine features, classic revivals and short films from around the world.





All venues will adhere to Maine CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic. At Railroad Square Cinema and Waterville Opera House, total capacity will be reduced to allow for socially-distanced indoor seating, and more time will be allotted between screenings for increased cleaning and air circulation.

“It’s been a tremendously difficult year for movie theaters and filmmakers, and we can’t think of a better way to reopen the doors of Railroad Square Cinema than in celebration of the best films from around the world at MIFF,” said Mike Perreault, executive director of MFC. “This year there are more ways to take part in MIFF than ever before, and we’re committed to providing a safe, enjoyable, and accessible experience, whether indoors, outdoors, or online.”

The complete Festival lineup and individual ticket sales will be available mid-June. Railroad Square Cinema will resume its regular year-round programming after the conclusion of the Festival.

Presenting sponsors of MIFF are Colby College, the Lawry Family Foundation, and Waterville Creates. The Festival’s branding was produced by All Over It.

The Maine Film Center brings world-class independent film to Central Maine through Railroad Square Cinema, the only Sundance Art House Project cinema in Maine; the annual Maine International Film Festival, a 10-day celebration that attracts filmmakers and film aficionados from around the world; and by delivering impactful, accessible film exhibition and education programs. MFC believes that art and culture have the power to enrich lives, strengthen community bonds, and serve as an economic engine. MFC is a division of Waterville Creates. For more information, visit www.MaineFilmCenter.org.