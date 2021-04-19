Healthy Acadia is offering a free monthly mindfulness series online via the Zoom platform. Their inaugural event on April 1, which featured Dr. Joshua Ehrlich, chair of the Global Leadership Council, attracted over 100 participants and offered an insightful and provocative exploration of mindfulness techniques to support effective leadership.

The second installment in the series is scheduled for Thursday, May 6. Julie Daigle will offer an opportunity to explore Yoga Nidra, a yoga-based seated/lying down mindfulness practice that combines gentle stretching, a deepening awareness of our internal states, and an opportunity for profound relaxation and release. Daigle brings to this session over 30 years of personal mindfulness practice and certification in several mind-body-spirit modalities, including tai chi and Yoga Nidra.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. Upon registering you’ll receive a confirmation that includes the information needed to join the Zoom session. Register online at bit.ly/mindful-yoga-nidra.





For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series, or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at Ursula@HealthyAcadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit HealthyAcadia.org.