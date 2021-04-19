ROCKLAND — April is National Poetry Month, and the Good Tern Co-op & Natural Foods Store, located at 750 Main Street in Rockland, is hosting a reading by local poets to celebrate. The poetry night will be held online from 7-8 p.m. on April 29. The event is part of the Good Tern’s Education and Outreach Committee’s continuing series of community classes and events.

Participating poets are Frances Vigeant, Eileen Hugo, Phelps Bristol, Lois Anne, Sarah Trapani, Colleen Gleason, Jeannie Harsha, Dana Wildes, Bill Eberle and Paul McFarland.

Lois Anne will host the event. Each poet will read selections of recent work. All are members of the Rockport Public Library Poets’ Corner, a group which has been meeting twice a month since 2012, on the first and third Thursdays at 4 p.m. All are welcome. Poets and lovers of poetry are invited to email Rockport Public Library at rpl@rockport.lib.me.us for more information about the group.





The Poetry Reading event is on line and is free of charge. Registration is required. For more information and to register please contact Elissa Bower, at the Good Tern Co-op Store, at 207-594-8822 or marketing@goodtern.coop.

Organizer Anne is a member of the Good Tern Co-op’s Education and Outreach Committee and curates the poetry and art section of the Good Tern’s quarterly newsletter, The Terning Point. Anne is currently nearing completion of a master’s degree in poetry from Vermont College of Fine Arts, in Montpelier. “For years during April the Good Tern Cafe Gallery presented an art and poetry exhibition,” said Anne. “Artists and poets from all over the world mailed in postcards with their work, and we had live poetry readings in the Cafe. Because of the pandemic we decided to host an online poetry reading this year.”

Good Tern Natural Foods Co-op is a member-owned food and health store, founded in 1980 to provide healthy food and wellness choices at reasonable prices for the local community. The Co-op’s Education & Community Outreach Committee is a volunteer effort to engage residents of Midcoast Maine and beyond in fun and satisfying ways to learn while improving their own mental and physical health as well as ensuring a healthy planet.