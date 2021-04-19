AUGUSTA — The Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) recently welcomed two new members to its board of directors: Bettyann Sheats of Auburn and Renee Ouellette, CPA of Hermon. David Daigler, current chair of the board and president of the Maine Community College System, was re-appointed to another four-year term, as well.

All were nominated by Gov. Janet T. Mills in late January and confirmed by the Legislature in late February.

Sheats lives in Auburn, where she owns a small specialty construction business. She previously served two terms in the Maine House of Representatives, where she served on the Transportation Committee. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, where she majored in aeronautical engineering, Sheats served her nation in the U.S. Army, where she achieved the rank of captain and served as a helicopter pilot. She is a member of the American Legion Post 31. She currently serves as chair of the board of the Auburn-Lewiston Airport and is a member of the LA Metro Chamber of Commerce. Sheats also is a member and former chair of the advisory committee of Saint Mary’s Food Pantry, as well as a member, former vestry member, and former warden at Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church in Auburn. She occupies a seat reserved for a veteran.





Sheats

Ouellette, CPA, is president and CEO of University Credit Union. She is a certified public accountant and highly-skilled finance professional with nearly 25 years of experience, including the last ten years at UCU, most recently as senior vice president of finance. Prior to her banking experience, Ouellette spent several years in public accounting with a regional CPA firm. In addition to the CPA designation, she holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Husson College and an associate’s degree in business management from Eastern Maine Technical College. Ouellette is a member of the steering committee for the New England Financial Executives Council and is a board member for Special Olympics of Maine. She also serves as a member of the audit and finance committee for the Maine Credit Union League. Ouellette occupies the seat reserved for a Certified Public Accountant.

Ouellette

“We are delighted to welcome Bettyann and Renee to the FAME Board,” stated Carlos R. Mello, acting CEO of FAME. “FAME’s mission is to provide financial solutions that help Maine people achieve their business and higher education goals. Bettyann and Renee bring unique skills through their strong and varied backgrounds, which will reinforce the excellent work already being done by the Board to help FAME attain its mission.”

“I look forward to putting my background skills as a veteran and small business owner to work as part of the FAME Board during this challenging and exciting time for our state,” stated Sheats.

Ouellette said, “I am deeply honored to have been nominated by Governor Mills and confirmed by the Maine Senate for this important position. FAME’s vision to lead the creation of economic opportunities for Maine residents aligns with my daily work at University Credit Union, actively advancing the financial well-being of all Mainers and their communities.”

The Finance Authority of Maine is a quasi-independent state agency that provides innovative financial solutions to help Maine citizens pursue business and educational opportunities. FAME helps to lead the creation of good paying jobs for Maine citizens by working at the nexus between economic and workforce development. To learn more about FAME, please visit www.famemaine.com.