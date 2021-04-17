This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Saturday reported 414 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 5,471. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 5,336 on Friday.





It’s a slight drop in cases as Maine saw coronavirus cases soar above 500 in recent days.

A man from Androscoggin County succumed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 764.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 56,939, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 56,525 on Friday.

Of those, 42,807 have been confirmed positive, while 14,132 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 3.09 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 425.42.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 461.3, up from 446.6 a day ago, up from 326.4 a week ago and up from 192.3 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,764 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information on those hospitalizations was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 13.18 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (6,324), Aroostook (1,556), Cumberland (15,277), Franklin (1,131), Hancock (1,193), Kennebec (5,070), Knox (898), Lincoln (768), Oxford (2,916), Penobscot (5,048), Piscataquis (416), Sagadahoc (1,159), Somerset (1,657), Waldo (773), Washington (807) and York (11,942) counties. Information about where an additional four cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 31,574,340 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 566,238 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.